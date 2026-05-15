Where is Josh Harris now after he was fired from Deadliest Catch four years ago?

This article contains mention of sexual assault.

Josh Harris and his brother Jake were key cast members when Deadliest Catch first released, but Josh was removed from the show in 2022 following serious accusations, so what happened to get him removed and where is he now?

Josh and Jake were the sons of Phil Harris, and after his death in 2010 the brothers worked to buy his crab fishing coat, The Cornelia Marie.

Whilst Jake left the show in 2012 of his own accord, Josh Harris was fired from Deadliest Catch in 2022 after accusations emerged that he’d r*ped a four year old in 1998, when he would have been 16 years old.

According to Radar Online, Josh wasn’t arrested until the following year due to a delay in DNA processing and pled to a lesser charge. He was ultimately charged with fourth degree assault and one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

As reported by The US Sun, Josh was sentenced to 30 days of confinement for each charge, alongside 24 months of supervision and 150 hours of community service. He also had to complete a 24-month sex offender program.

The case resurfaced in 2022, after which Discovery removed Josh from Deadliest Catch. Discovery made a statement to Radar Online in September 2022, stating: “We’ve been made aware of this issue. Josh will not appear in future episodes of this series. He was completely edited out of season 19.

According to Reddit, he sold his house in 2024 but since then nothing more is know about what he’s been doing.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.