She was super controversial on Love Is Blind: UK, so let’s meet Perfect Match’s Sophie Willett

If there’s one thing Sophie Willett is going to do, it’s cause conversation. After becoming one of the most talked-about contestants on Love Is Blind: UK, Sophie is now swapping pods for paradise as she joins Perfect Match, and it feels like exactly the kind of show she was born for.

The 30-year-old reality star made a huge impression during her time on Love Is Blind UK thanks to messy love triangles, flirting, and several moments that had us screaming at our TVs. While she definitely divided opinion, Sophie has always made it clear that she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

According to her Perfect Match bio, Sophie admits she’s drawn to “chaotic side quests” and wants someone who can match her sense of humour as much as her energy. She says she’s looking for a man who makes her “belly laugh” while still being “ridiculously sexy and intelligent”.

When Sophie first entered the pods on Love Is Blind UK, she was hoping to find a genuine connection. Instead, she found herself tangled in one of the season’s messiest situations.

She developed feelings for gamer Kieran Holmes-Darby, but their connection quickly became complicated when he also formed a strong bond with Megan Jupp, who later became his wife.

In the end, Kieran chose Megan, leaving Sophie heartbroken and exiting the experiment earlier than expected. When Sophie later returned for the cast mixer, prople watched tensions explode after she became flirtatious with fellow contestant Javen Palmer. The awkward interaction reportedly contributed to the breakdown of his engagement to Katisha Atkinson only days after their proposal.

Following the backlash, Sophie openly addressed the criticism she received online and admitted she struggled with the intense reaction. She revealed she ended up deleting certain apps after receiving waves of hate from viewers following the series.

Speaking about the controversy afterwards, Sophie said she recognised some of her actions were disrespectful, particularly towards Katisha, and said she apologised both publicly and privately.

“I mean every programme has to have their own villain and angel I guess,” she told The Mirror. “My behaviour at the mixer was disrespectful towards Katisha, I own that.”

Love Is Blind actually changed her life behind the scenes

Away from all the drama, Sophie has said the experience genuinely transformed her life.

She explained the show helped her become more self-aware and even improved her relationship with her estranged mother, calling the overall experience “positive and transformative”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Willett (@slw.3)

And despite what we saw onscreen, Sophie later revealed Kieran wasn’t actually her only connection in the pods. According to her, several other relationships were cut from the final edit entirely.

Outside Netflix, Sophie works as a fashion, lifestyle and fitness influencer, regularly posting brand collaborations, glamorous event content and wellness updates across social media.

Before reality TV, she worked as a Senior Commercial Manager in Manchester, England, although these days her life looks a lot more influencer-coded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Willett (@slw.3)

Last year, Sophie also revealed collaborations with Samsung and Manchester Running Club, alongside attending plenty of ultra-glam brand events.

And perhaps most importantly of all? She also has an adorable puppy called Truffle, who honestly deserves his own reality show.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.