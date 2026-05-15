Revealed: The full timeline of John Caprio’s relationship with RHORI’s Kelsey Swanson

They met when she was 19 and he was 42

Whilst John Caprio and RHORI’s Kelsey Swanson might no longer be together, they were together for over 10 years after meeting in 2014. They’ve been through a lot together, so let’s have a look at their full relationship history.

Met in 2014 when she was 19 and he was 42

Kelsey told Swooon that her boyfriend is 23 years older than her, with the pair first meeting when she was just 19 and he was 42.

She explained: “He’s very handsome. This isn’t some, like, I’m dating an old, disgusting man. He is very attractive. He takes care of himself. He’s active. He’s, like, 25 at heart.”

As for how the Real Housewives of Rhode Island star even manged to meet with their huge age gap, Kelsey Swanson’s revealed she met her boyfriend John Caprio at a tanning salon. Her friend worked at the salon, and as it turns out the salon was owned by the best friend of her now boyfriend.

She told Swooon: “I met him through visiting my best friend. There was a little smoothie/protein shake bar inside the tanning salon, so he would go there and get one, and I would go there and get one.”

Kelsey went to a party for the salon, revealing: “We met there. I think we made out for two hours straight, and the rest was history. Maybe two months later, he was like, ‘Wanna go to London? Wanna go to Spain?’ And I’m like, ‘Sure!’ Been together ever since.”

Went to his daughters wedding together in 2024

Whilst Kelsey and John don’t have children together, he does have two kids who are “three years younger” than Kelsey, which I’m going to be honest is pretty wild.

As for what her relationship is like with them, Kelsey explained: “One of them got married in September 2024 and I did her makeup for her wedding. We are totally fine. As they got older and I got older, it just grew normal, and they didn’t care”, according to Swooon.

They allegedly split up in June 2025

According to one TikTok user, Kelsey and John had already split up by the time the show started filming.

He alleged: “Let me tell you, I had a little moment at the dermatologist which really does show how everyone knows everything.”

The TikToker claimed that his PA at the dermatologist appointment was from Rhode Island, and that she told him apparently “everyone in Rhode Island knows that Kelsey and her boyfriend broke up before they started filming Real Housewives. And that upon the season being aired, the family was p*ssed off because of what was shared.”

Reality Blurb then spoke to an insider about his alleged claims, with the insider alleging: “That is true.” Apparently Kelsey is no longer “in the house” and that whilst they split up prior to filming, they were still together when she was initially cast.

John addressed the rumours they were together

In response to the rumours about his relationship, John Caprio told The Providence Journal: “I respectfully have no comment, but I’m not comfortable answering any questions.”

Kelsey announced her split from her long term boyfriend on RHORI, filmed last year

Kelsey Swanson called it quits with rumoured boyfriend John Caprio during Real Housewives of Rhode Island, as she confessed: “I want to have kids. I want to get married. And I feel like, you know, I’ll never get that where I’m at. There’s nothing more I’m going to get out of this relationship or nothing that’s going to be different than what it is now.”

Kelsey revealed what John really thought of the show

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kelsey revealed his thoughts on the show, explaining: “He actually likes it. You know? He’s mad that people are saying he’s a sugar daddy. He’s like, ‘Do they know that I’m attractive, I’m active, I’m young?’ He does not like that name.”

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