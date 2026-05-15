‘Our life goals don’t align’: Love Is Blind’s Kwame and Chelsea announce their divorce

'It became clear that we were growing in different directions'

Love Is Blind cast members Kwame and Chelsea have sadly announced their divorce after almost four years of marriage.

The pair announced their split in a joint post, with Chelsea saying that as ” time went on, it became clear that we were growing in different directions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kwame Appiah (@ayokwam)



She wrote: “Last week would have marked our fourth wedding anniversary. Out of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years.

“It’s heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together.

“As time went on, it became clear that we were growing in different directions. I poured my whole heart into this marriage and wanted it to work until the very end, but lasting marriages require more than love alone.”

Chelsea continued: “I remain grateful for the life, memories, and experiences we shared. I don’t believe any chapter of our lives is wasted, each one shapes us, teaches us, and becomes part of our personal journey.

“My mantra going forward is that I am strong, I am resilient, and there is still so much ahead of me, just as there was the day I stepped into the pods.

“While this chapter is deeply painful, I trust that healing and clarity will come with time. Thank you for the kindness and support you’ve shown us throughout the years. We kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this transition.”

Kwame also posted his own statement, saying that their “ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned” and as such him and Chelsea getting a divorce after Love Is Blind is “in their best interest.”

He stated: “Last week would have been our wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, we’re taking this moment to announce that after four years together, we’re going our separate ways. This isn’t something either of us ever imagined, and it’s been one of the hardest decisions to make.

“We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I’ll always be grateful for. We will always have respect and care for each other in everything we shared.”

He added: “We’re eternally grateful for all the love, support and purpose we gained during our time together.

“As difficult as it’s been to arrive here, I believe it’s in our best interest considering amongst many other things, that our ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned.”

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