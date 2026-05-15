Revealed: Here’s what John Caprio really thought of Real Housewives of Rhode Island

Kelsey Swanson and John Caprio might have called it quits, but she’s finally revealed what he really thought of Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

Following their split on the show Kelsey appeared on Watch What Happens Live, and revealed what John really thought of the show.

She spilled: “He actually likes it. You know? He’s mad that people are saying he’s a sugar daddy. He’s like, ‘Do they know that I’m attractive, I’m active, I’m young?’ He does not like that name.”

Host Andy Cohen then pointed out that he “wouldn’t let us show his photos,” to which Kelsey replied, “Yeah, but he’s watching it and he does love it.”

On a previous WWHL appearance, Kelsey shared: He’s the biggest Housewives fan, by the way. He’s a reality TV junkie. Hardcore. He knows every season. He knows what season [of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] Erika Jayne’s husband went to jail. He knows everything, and he loves it. He was very supportive.”

Kelsey Swanson called it quits with rumoured boyfriend John Caprio during Real Housewives of Rhode Island, as she confessed: “I want to have kids. I want to get married. And I feel like, you know, I’ll never get that where I’m at. There’s nothing more I’m going to get out of this relationship or nothing that’s going to be different than what it is now.”

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