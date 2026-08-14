Amber Mozo reveals whether she and Harry Jowsey knew each other before Let’s Marry Harry

Amber Mozo and Harry Jowsey have been facing rumours they planned the whole thing and already knew each other before Let’s Marry Harry. This could have been soul ties, or it could have been entirely false, but basically Amber has finally cleared up the speculation.

She told Reality Shrine: “I have never met Harry before filming no, but we have a mutual friend! My first time meeting him was on the show!” Essentially, Amber is shutting down the idea they met through a shared friend, as they are both close with Makoa Ho.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

A Reddit user wrote: “Makoa Ho is a good friend of Tana Mongeau (in Harry’s social circle) and is Amber’s best friend who comes to the wedding. Tana/Makoa/Amber are frequently traveling between Hawaii and LA. Tana and her whole friend group follow Amber.”

So the entire theory was based on actual evidence that Harry had liked a photo with Amber in, but he probably doesn’t even remember it. To be fair, they may have known who each other were, but never had their paths cross, so it all does make sense what she’s saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ambermozophoto

Rewind to January 2024: Harry is really close friends with Tana Mongeau, who shared a photo with Amber on the beach that same month. And not only was this just over a year before filming began (almost two years), Harry’s Instagram page actually liked the post!

The post was captioned: “bad girls go to Hawaii.” Another weird sign is that Tana was in attendance at their wedding, meaning it would have been quite the revelation that she was very close to both the bride and groom. I mean, what side was she supposed to sit on?!

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