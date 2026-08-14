Meet Travis Barker’s dad Randy, who supported him after that devastating plane crash

Travis Barker‘s dad, Randy, is featured in his new documentary, which heavily focuses on the devastating plane crash he was in. People are talking about the Blink 182 drummer’s father a lot now, who would drive him to every drum lesson and has always supported Travis.

Randy Barker worked as a steel worker in California to support Travis and his two sisters growing up. He and his late wife Gloria strongly supported Travis’ early interest in music, driving him to every single one of his childhood drum lessons, and they’re really close.

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Travis says his father “taught him everything he knows,” who is an army veteran who served in Vietnam. He had been dating Travis’ mum for a few months before they got married, but Gloria sadly died in 1990 when Travis was 12, and his bond with Randy deepened.

“I speak to him every morning like clockwork. It’s always good to have a parent there to keep you humble, keep you grounded,” Travis told Vice in 2015. His father wrote in Travis’ Can I Say memoir: “Travis has made me very proud. I never dreamed he would make it big.”

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“He’s amazed me with everything he’s been able to accomplish,” he added. Randy and Travis are so close they have matching tattoos! In Travis’ memoir, Randy also wrote: “He showed me he had the ‘pal’ tattooed on his shoulder. That’s what we always called each other.”

“To show him that I support him, I decided that I would get the same tattoo on my shoulder,” Randy wrote. But he didn’t stop there, because he also got a tattoo of the logo for Travis’ brand, Famous Stars and Straps, on his left arm. They’re so sweet!

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