Tyler Duckworth’s mum speaks out on his death after The Challenge winner passed away age 44

The Challenge alumni and winner Tyler Duckworth has sadly died age 44, as his mother releases statement to confirm his tragic passing.

The US Sun first reported his death, claiming he was found unresponsive in his bathroom on Tuesday before noon, as learned from North Dakota officials. Officers say the case if classed as an unattended death, meaning there was no-one else with him on the scene.

An insider told The US Sun that Tyler Duckworth had recently undergone surgery, however it is not yet known if that contributed to his sudden passing.

His mother, Joni, confirmed the news in a private Facebook message, according to People. She stated: “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”

Tyler first found fame on MTV as a member on The Real World: Key West before joining The Challenge later that year. He won the Cutthroat and Rivals seasons of The Challenge and also competed on four other spinoffs, The Duel, The Gauntlet III, All Stars 2 and All Stars 3.

Tyler was vocal about his role as a one of the few LGBTQ+ winners of The Challenge, saying at the time: “It’s no secret that the gay guys are always voted in first. And I take it very seriously that I’m going to represent the gay community, and there’s a lot of expectations because not only am I gay, but I can win these things and I’ve proven that I can,” he explained. “But at the same time, there’s a lot of pressure. Like RuPaul says, “Don’t f**k it up.” If I f**k it up, it’s like I’m ruining it for the gay community. So I put a lot of pressure on myself and feel like I have to carry the torch.”

He went on: “But at the same time, you have to just let go of that pressure and be yourself because otherwise you’re going to beat yourself up. You have to remember that this is just a game, and the big joke this season is when people started getting serious, I would always put my hand on my hip and then turn around and say, ‘It’s just the game.’ And that kind of de-escalated situations for people that were getting upset.”

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