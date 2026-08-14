Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear: Who were the four other passengers who died in plane crash?

Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear covers in depth the harrowing plane crash that happened to him in 2008, and whilst he survived there were four other passengers who died, so who were they?

On September 19, 2008, Barker and DJ AM, also known as Adam Goldstein, had just finished a performance in Columbia as the duo TRV$DJAM. Their chartered Learjet 60, operated by Global Exec Aviation, began its takeoff roll from Columbia Metropolitan Airport just before midnight. A tire blew during acceleration, and the pilots attempted to abort the takeoff, but the jet was already moving too fast to stop safely. It overran the runway, crashed through a boundary fence, skidded across a nearby highway, and burst into flames on an embankment.

Travis and Adam managed to escape through a door and survived with severe burns. The other four passengers, Chris Baker, Charles Still, Captain Sarah Lemmon and First Officer James Bland sadly died in the crash. Let’s find out more about them.

Chris Baker

29 year old Chris Baker was Travis’ personal assistant, and a spokesman for Travis’ clothing line, Famous Stars and Straps, said at the time that Chris “was like extended family.” Chris tragically died on impact when the plane crashed through the embankment.

Charles ‘Che’ Still Jr.

25 year old Charles Monroe Still Jr., known to friends as “Che,” worked as Travis’ security guard. Charles also died on impact.

His mother, Thelma Martin Still, later joined Travis in a lawsuit against the companies linked to the plane, seeking damages for her son’s death.

Captain Sarah Lemmon

31 year old Sarah Lemmon was the captain of the Learjet 60. She and her first officer fought to abort the takeoff once the tire failure became apparent, but the jet had already passed the speed at which stopping was possible. Sarah survived the initial crash, but died from a combination of smoke inhalation and burns in the minutes that followed as the wreckage caught fire.

First Officer James Bland

62 year old James Bland was serving as first officer on the flight. Like Sarah, he survived the impact itself but also died as a result of smoke inhalation and burns before rescuers could reach him.

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