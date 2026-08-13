Harry Jowsey admits he doesn’t even remember all his fiancé’s’ names from Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey literally just admitted he can’t remember all the last names of the 20 girls he was engaged to on Let’s Marry Harry. Somehow, it’s not that surprising, given he’s had his fair share of girlfriends on Netflix reality TV shows, and kissed a lot of the cast.

It’s been revealed by Harry himself, and other cast members like Mya Benway, that they were only allowed to spend a few minutes with him at a time. Mya revealed that, although she was the first star to go on a date with him, she “could barely get to know him in five minutes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYA BENWAY (@myabenway)

Harry spoke out on the drama and told SiriusXM: “I guess my understanding is that, look, majority of them that are talking poorly – I spent no time with them. 10 minutes with them a year ago and they’re the first people to get eliminated. Some of them were commenting.”

He admitted he questioned whether they even met and said: “I was like, ‘I don’t even know your last name. We don’t know each other,’ so it’s very interesting seeing that happening. But again, it’s fine ‘cause I told the girls if you ever want to speak about anything, just do it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

“Whether it’s at my expense or not, it’s all good, but I didn’t think they were actually going to do it,” Harry added. Well, he is friends with a couple of them, including Emma, Lauren and Abby, who didn’t make it into the final remaining two people to potentially marry him.

The girls are claiming they didn’t even know they were going to date Harry, let alone possibly tie the knot with him by the end of the show. However, he’s saying the opposite, alleging that the contracts literally mentioned his name and that they all knew what they signed up for.

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