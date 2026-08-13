Harry Jowsey speaks out as his former fiancée’s turn against him after Let’s Marry Harry

Uh oh, things are starting to get messy between Harry Jowsey and some of his former fiancée’s who were with him on Let’s Marry Harry, so here’s what’s been going on.

It all kicked off when KiKi McGrady, one of the cast members on Let’s Marry Harry revealed in a now deleted TikTok: “Did you know that about half of the girls who were on Let’s Marry Harry did not know that Harry Jowsey would be the man they would be engaged to and possibly marrying when they were cast for a dating show. Did you know that I was one of those girls?”

Debralee, another cast member also confirmed the news under the post, writing: “Like we did NOT know what we were signing up for.” Shaine, who was also on the series added: “They told me literally four days before I was like wtf.”

Harry then shut down the rumours, asking the women to stop their “lies” about the casting process. He shared: “It takes months and months and months of background checks, psych evaluations, interviews—like a crazy process trying to figure out if you’re the best person for the show,” he said of the typical casting process in reality TV.

“When we announced the show, the casting process was extremely public. When I posted it, we crashed the site,” Harry explained, adding, “A lot of people applied for the show, and all the girls there definitely knew what they were signing up for.”

He also addressed the women who claimed they didn’t know he was going to be on the show, sharing: “If you watch the first episode, for someone who doesn’t know about me, they seem to know a lot, like my height, my star sign, my dating history. It’s fascinating.

“So basically, what I’m saying is, between the months of interviews and casting for this show, picking your dream engagement ring, picking your outfits for this show, taking time off work, buying your makeup, telling your friends, telling your family that you’re going to go film this show, you’re telling us, thinking that we’re silly and we’re silly little gooses over here, that you didn’t know what you were signing up for, [but] then also telling the other girls everything that you know about me.”

Then, during an interview with Julia Cunningham for Sirius XM, Harry Jowsey was asked about the fatct that “women are starting to make comments online.”

He responded that it’s “very interesting how unfriendly they’re being” and that the ” majority of them that are talking poorly I spent no time with them. 10 minutes with them a year ago and they’re the first people to get eliminated.”

Harry continued: “But again, it’s fine ‘cause I was told before the show came out, told all the girls if you ever want to speak about anything, just do it. Whether it’s at my expense or not, it’s all good, but I didn’t think they were actually going to do it.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.