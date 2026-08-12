They got married on Let’s Marry Harry, so let’s meet Harry Jowsey’s new wife, Amber Mozo

Amber is already a big name in the photography world and boasts over 130k followers on Instagram. Her father, Jon Monzo, was very well known for his surfing photography however he sadly passed away when Amber was just nine years old.

Jon Mozo was a world renowned surf photographer based in Hawaii. According to the Los Angeles Times, he survived a near fatal shark attack when he was just 22 years old, recalling: “I didn’t even have a clue there was even a shark in the water. He shut [his mouth] right after that, and he was just shaking back and forth, and I saw him open his mouth again.

“I don’t know what happened next because I turned around and I freaked out and paddled away as fast as I could. I never looked back.” Jon suffered deep cuts and was briefly hospitalised for his injuries.

He tragically died on February 9th, 2005 in a freak accident on the North Shore in Hawaii after taking surf photos whilst in the water. An off-duty lifeguard found him underwater and had severe head injuries from hitting the reef with no pulse. He was sadly pronounced dead at Kahuku Hospital at age 33.

His wife later posted about finding a note in Jon’s shed one year after he passed, where he’d written: “f I die today – it’s fine. I’ve lived a good and full life. The Ocean gives so much to me – The day will come it will need to take – and I’ll give. I have love for all of you – very much so. I’ll always be watching over.”

Amber’s previously spoken about the huge influencer her dad’s career had on her own, sharing to Freesurf Magazine: “With my Dad being a very well-known water photographer, that really influenced me to work hard. He had so much success in his career because of his dedication and passion, and that reminds me every day to do what I love and to shoot from my heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)



According to The US Sun, Amber has actually been married before after tying the knot to Colby Hollingsworth, an account executive at Makai Fruits in Hawaii, in 2016, when she was 20. However, Amber filed for divorce just three years in March 2019. The court then dismissed the case in April after fees went unpaid, but was then reopened the following month and in March 2023 the divorce was granted.

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