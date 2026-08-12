Harry Jowsey’s bestie rips into Amber as he claims she ‘wasn’t the right one’ for him to marry

Harry Jowsey has a new wife, as he married Amber Mozo on Let’s Marry Harry but it turns out that his best friend and confidant Sonny Henty was not pleased at all with his final choice.

Savagely speaking to Swooon, Sonny admitted that he wasn’t happy with Harry’s choice, and told the outlet “no” when asked if he approved of their marriage.

When asked more about why he disapproved so much, Sonny responded: “No, I don’t really want to elaborate. I just don’t think it was the right idea. I don’t think whoever was the winner, or the chosen, or if there was one, was the right one.” Messy stuff.

He also talked more to Decider, saying whilst both Dannelle and Amber had “wonderful qualities” they weren’t “wonderful qualities for Harry.” He explained that Harry made some decisions along the way that “we all see as wrong” and that Harry could have seen qualities in the two women that Sonny “wasn’t aware of”, adding that they wouldn’t have been “his first choices.” Yikes.

His fellow confidants Georgia and Amanda revealed they were happy with his choice, and admitted that they had no idea who Harry was going to pick. Amanda added: “I remember, the first episode, I didn’t really like Amber because she was super quiet and not showing interest. They grew on us.”

Georgia shared: “I think they were more shy and introverted. They kind of stuck to themselves, so it was hard to see them connecting with him, so we really didn’t know much about how well of a fit they would be until later when things got more narrowed down.”

And it seems like even Harry felt daunted going into the finale, admitting: “I feel like other shows that have been more of a played-up version of myself to get a big reaction out of the audience, and this is obviously way more serious. It was really daunting, and I really wanted to take it serious because — knowing that these girls had signed up for a show where they could potentially marry me — I didn’t want to do them a disservice by not taking them as serious as I should.”

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