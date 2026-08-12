The Let’s Marry Harry reunion will reveal where Amber and Harry stand now, so when’s it airing?

Harry Jowsey married Amber Mozo on the finale of Let’s Marry Harry, and now there’s a reunion set to air in a few weeks. So, when exactly is the Let’s Marry Harry reunion and where can we watch it?

The reunion for Let’s Marry Harry will air on August 26th, so in two weeks. It will premiere at 9 pm Eastern Time/6 pm Pacific Time. It will stream on Netflix as its own special event, separate from the rest of the season.

After living in a house with 20 girls all trying to win over his heart, Harry will sit down with them at the upcoming reunion for Let’s Marry Harry. He’s going to be put in the hot seat by his former fiancés and by viewers.

Viewers have a chance to ask Harry their burning questions too by submitting them here. Think carefully about what you want to ask Harry and the women at the reunion, because there’s a chance your question could be picked.

Harry ended up picking Amber, explaining: “I really love Amber’s confidence and how she thinks about the world.”

As for what Amber liked about Harry, she told Tudum: “I had gone through a breakup, and I was ready for someone to really ignite a version of me that was fun. And that really got me excited about Harry.”

However, it turns out that Amber was close to quitting after Harry’s back and forth with Juliana, revealing: “Thank God Juliana left because if it wasn’t going to be her, it was going to be me.”

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As for whether or not Harry and Amber are still together following their wedding ceremony, according to Reality Steve, Amber and Harry Jowsey split up earlier this year. The cast members have also hinted that some “insane drama” happened after filming, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Harry was at the heart of it.

It’s the number one question we have on our minds, and we’re pretty confident that it’s going to be addressed at the reunion.

Grab your popcorn and get comfy for the Let’s Marry Harry reunion on August 26 at 9 pm ET because the tea is going to be spilled.

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