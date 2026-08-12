Harry announces he’s quitting dating shows forever after marrying Amber on Let’s Marry Harry

Harry Jowsey is undoubtedly the king of reality dating shows, especially Netflix ones, but it seems like after getting married to Amber Mozo on Let’s Marry Harry that he’s officially hanging up his cap.

Speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Harry announced that he’s decided to officially hang up his reality TV crown and quit dating shows for good. Which I guess makes sense given that the man has just got married, even if if it looks like they might not be together now…

When Harry was asked if he’d do a season two, he admitted: “No, I think I’m like retired from dating shows forever. Hopefully next season cuz it’s called Let’s Marry. Hopefully Let’s Marry Khloe Kardashian, and I got a host. That would be a dream.” Right, well I think we genuinely need to hold him accountable for this.

Luckily for Harry Jowsey, he did end up getting married to Amber Mozo on Let’s Marry Harry, although the pair have allegedly split up. He had to pick between her and Dannelle during a tense finale, with him ultimately picking Amber, explaining: “I really love Amber’s confidence and how she thinks about the world.”

As for what Amber liked about Harry, she told Tudum: “I had gone through a breakup, and I was ready for someone to really ignite a version of me that was fun. And that really got me excited about Harry.”

However, it turns out that Amber was close to quitting after Harry’s back and forth with Juliana, revealing: “Thank God Juliana left because if it wasn’t going to be her, it was going to be me.”

As for what Amber liked about Harry, she told Tudum: “I had gone through a breakup, and I was ready for someone to really ignite a version of me that was fun. And that really got me excited about Harry.”

However, it turns out that Amber was close to quitting after Harry’s back and forth with Juliana, revealing: “Thank God Juliana left because if it wasn’t going to be her, it was going to be me.”

And even before the ceremony she wasn’t sure whether Harry was going to choose her or Dannelle, admitting: “I left the day before actually quite confused. I didn’t know if he was going to pick me and I didn’t know how he felt towards me.”

As for how Dannelle felt not getting picked by Harry, she admitted that in the Let’s Marry Harry finale that she’d assumed whilst she hadn’t won the show, that meant Amber hadn’t even and that neither of them would be marrying Harry.

She shared: “If he’s not marrying me today, he’s not getting married.” She later pieced together that Harry was marrying Amber, recalling: “It was pretty easy to figure out that everyone was on their way to the wedding. I didn’t sleep that whole night. I was up till 4:00 a.m.” Yikes.

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