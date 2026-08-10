Erm, half of the women on Let’s Marry Harry weren’t told they’d be engaged to Harry Jowsey?!

Erm, so you might have been wondering why on earth all these women willingly applied to become the future Mrs Jowsey on Let’s Marry Harry, and it turns out that it’s because half of them actually didn’t know it was going to be Harry Jowsey they could be tying the knot to.

KiKi McGrady, one of the cast members on Let’s Marry Harry revealed in a TikTok: “Did you know that about half of the girls who were on Let’s Marry Harry did not know that Harry Jowsey would be the man they would be engaged to and possibly marrying when they were cast for a dating show. Did you know that I was one of those girls?”

Sorry, the genuine chills that I would have got upon learning that my potential future husband could be Harry Jowsey. Debralee, another cast member also confirmed the news under the post, writing: “Like we did NOT know what we were signing up for.” Shaine, who was also on the series added: “They told me literally four days before I was like wtf.”

Someone called Veronica claimed: “I found out during the interview processes and I was like, no. Absolutely not. At first they just said he was kinda famous and I immediately clocked ‘Netflix famous’ and then on the third interview they told me and I knew it, f*ck no.”

It genuinely sounds like they didn’t tell some of the women who applied for the show who he was because it genuinely would have stopped them from applying, and that does say a lot about Harry…

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