Apparently Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet went to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding?!

Okay, so in a crossover that my mind for some reason cannot comprehend, apparently Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet went to Zendaya and Tom Holland’s wedding?! I need the pictures immediately.

According to The Sun, there were around 250 guests in attendance at their larger second wedding on August 4th, including Robert Downey Jr, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Now if you’re wondering why they would have made it onto the guest list, it tuns out that Tom Holland and Timothée actually used to be very close friends. Back in 2023, Tom was asked about him and Timothée being constantly compared, with him responding: “I admire him. I really like him as a friend. And he’s a good ally to have in a business that’s pretty cutthroat.”

Speaking to GQ later that same year, Timothée also had a lot of praise for the couple, sharing: ““It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too. They’re level. They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood.”

And of course, Zendaya and Timothée became very close whilst filming Dune, with Zendaya telling E! News that the two would be “friends for life.”

Whilst Zendaya and Tom Holland had a more intimate wedding with just family earlier on in the year, their second wedding in Surrey was a larger affair, with a source sharing: “The ceremony was so beautiful and romantic. Tom and Zendaya aced their speeches as well—they were both very funny but also very emotional. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. They’re incredibly hard-working and lovely people, and this stunning wedding has capped off an amazing year for them.”

People previously reported that “There was a very natural theme to the wedding,” and that Tom’s three brothers Sam, Harry, and Paddy “stayed in the cottages dotted around the estate” and “wore black tuxedos and tucked dainty wildflowers into the buttonholes of their jackets.”

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