He’s made loads of money on OnlyFans, so let’s breakdown Harry Jowsey’s net worth

Harry Jowsey the star of Let’s Marry Harry is a reality TV star, podcast host, and business owner. He’s made millions since his appearance on Too Hot to Handle in 2021, so let’s breakdown Harry’s net worth.

From Australia, Harry has dabbled in many different businesses and industries over the years. Before he became famous, he pursued a commerce degree as a university in New Zealand.

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He had a simple upbringing, describing himself as a “farm boy at heart” who grew up on a cattle farm in Queensland. There’s no reported significant family wealth or inheritance, so Harry made his wealth completely by himself.

Harry left uni to pursue a career in modelling, but that wasn’t a super successful venture. He was an undergarment model for Tommy Hilfiger for a bit.

His big break was with his first reality TV appearance on Heartbreak Island. He ended up winning the show’s $100,000 prize with his then-girlfriend, so he walked away with roughly $50,000.

Harry then went on to win season one of Too Hot to Handle, but ended up taking home a measly $7,500. His appearance on Netflix’s breakout dating series is what propelled him into the spotlight. So, despite the low prize money earnings, it’s what he can thank the rest of his wealth for.

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Harry’s real money comes from his work on OnlyFans. Within the first two to three months of launching his account, he hit his first $1 million in revenue. He earned $3 million in his first full year. And, in August 2021, just a few months into being an OnlyFans creator, he made $500,000 in a single month. He once posted a steamy shower video that racked in over $100,000 in just 24 hours.

Harry’s confirmed that it’s around $15 million that he’s made from the site since launching his account in 2021. Split over five years, that’s around $3 million of earnings each year only from OnlyFans.

Harry has some other businesses as well that have been pretty successful. He has three clothing and apparel brands: Naughty Possum, Kensgntn, and Ritual.

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Harry’s the host of his own podcast fittingly called Boyfriend Material. It’s a weekly relationships and dating podcast where he gives “the male perspective” on dating, sex, and relationships in your twenties. It’s produced under Unwell, the network founded by Alex Cooper. Harry makes an estimated $300,000 to $700,000.

He also done tons of brand deals and sponsored content which racks in thousands. He’s also an early investor and co-creator of Lolly, a short-form video dating app launched in 2021.

Now, he’s the star of his own reality TV series Let’s Marry Harry. His salary for the show is unknown, but Netflix most likely is paying Harry $300,000 to $850,000.

So, Harry Jowsey has an estimated net worth of around $10 million.

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