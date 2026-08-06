They bonded over grief, so who is Harry Jowsey’s bestie Amanda Kloots on Let’s Marry Harry

Amanda Kloots has graced our screens before, but now she’s one of the confidants on Let’s Marry Harry. She’s also Harry Jowsey’s best friend, so here’s everything you need to know about Amanda as she tries to get Harry married.

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Amanda grew up in Canton, Ohio and is a fitness entrepreneur, dancer, TV host, and author. The 44 year old is a trained dancer started her career on major Broadway ensembles like Good Vibrations, Young Frankenstein, and Follies.

In 2004, when she was just 22 years old, she became a member of the Rockettes. She danced with the iconic NYC line dancers for two seasons. Later, she appeared on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars.

Dancing isn’t her only career. In 2020, Amanda began appearing as a guest host on The Talk, a CBS talk series. The next year she was bumped up to a permanent host, joining Sherly underoowd, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, and Natalie Morales. CBS eventually ended the series in 2024, consequently ending her time on the show. Amanda also has a digital fitness brand with cardio, dance, and toning exercises.

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In 2020, she tragically lost her husband Nick Cordero from COVID-19. They met in 2014 while working on Bullets Over Broadway, and got married three years later. Amanda and Nick have a son Elvis who was born in June 2019, just one year before his passing.

Amanda went viral for documenting Nick’s 95-day illness during the pandemic. She’s continued to speak about Nick and her grief since losing him. In 2021, she co-authored Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero , a memoir she wrote with her sister Anna about her experience.

Amanda now hosts her Good Grief with Amanda Kloots podcast, with the first and second episodes dropping yesterday, August 5. Produced by Dear Media, Amanda “explores what happens after life changes forever.” Through conversations, she “dives into the many forms of grief and the unexpected lessons that follow.”

“I could not be more grateful and excited to bring all these conversations forward to build a community based on love, moving forward and finding the light!” Amanda commented on a post she shared on Instagram announcing her podcast.

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Amanda and Harry met through Dancing with The Stars. Even though they were on separate seasons (Amanda in season 30 and Harry in season 32), they bonded through their grief. Amanda opened up about losing her husband and Harry’s father had just recently lost his father.

“Harry was losing his father in New Zealand, and we started leaving voice notes daily about the process of watching someone die,” Amanda noted.

When it comes to her role on the show: “I want to make sure he ends up with the right woman because I really see what a beautiful spirit he has,” Amanda told Tudum. She’s cheering him on as he opens up his heart again.

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