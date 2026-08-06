All the surgery Harry Jowsey has had done, from p*nis Botox to getting his forehead done

Harry Jowsey has had quite the transformation since he first appeared on Too Hot to Handle, and a lot of it comes down to surgery. He’s had his forehead and p*nis done, as well as multiple skincare injections, so what exactly has he had done since he got famous?

Harry had p*nis Botox injected

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

He revealed the revelation during an episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast, saying: “I did get Botox in it. One of my friends did it. He got stem cells and Botox and calcium.” Harry proceeded to inform his listeners that getting Botox there “relaxes the muscle”.

Harry ended up adding: “It’s very smooth now, which is good. I got a whole vial.” That seems excessive. As for why Harry Jowsey decided to get penis filler, well apparently it helps to improve performance in the bedroom. He added: “Apparently, it makes things a little easier.”

His claims were that things are more smooth-sailing “to get the job done.” He said, “You can do it in your balls. It smooths out the wrinkles, but because it relaxes the muscle and you’re getting stem cells injected into it and calcium.” He had it once twice, btw.

He’s had Botox injected into his head

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert H. Cohen, M.D. (@roberthcohenmd)

Harry hasn’t only had Botox injected down there, but also into his forehead. However, he stopped getting so much forehead Botox after podcaster Alex Cooper bluntly called him out, asking why his face wasn’t moving and telling him he looked “silly”. Savage!

He admitted he originally started doing it as a preventative measure for wrinkles before filming reality TV, but has since quit facial cosmetic injections, but Alex said it’s really obvious when a man gets Botox. She thought his head looked disproportionate, basically.

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