Where Kiichan from Badly In Love is now, because she made a huge mark on season one

Badly In Love‘s Kiichan is now living her best life, but she made a huge mark on season one of the Netflix show. She had to live with 13 other single people for 14 days, and remained single by the end of the finale, because she sadly chose to be friends with her suitors.

She is currently working as a fashion model, beauty and makeup instructor, and content creator, mainly focused on style and fashion. Kiichan is mostly known for her Gyaru fashion, and as a result, landed the cover of Egg magazine after appearing on the show!

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She’s still single, and instead has been focusing on her career, mainly in posing for street photography projects. Kiichan has also been promoting the brand, Orbis, and if she isn’t working on her entrepreneurial side, she’s usually chilling with her friends at the movies.

Kiichan wrote: “If you happen to stop by to eat SBY’s tapioca. You scouted me, where my second life began. Lots of possibilities, hopes, trends, and memories 109 Various prominent people and model talent are also memorable places. I hope I can ride on that big sign.”

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A lot of people believe Kiichan didn’t really try to pursue anyone romantically on the show, with some opinions that she only went on there for career exposure. She actually used to be a fighter and owns a wooden sword, but that hobby seems to be long-gone.

She was only 23 when she went on the show, but has already amassed 141K subscribers on YouTube, 612K followers on Instagram, and 375K on TikTok. Recently, she revealed she’d worked from 3am to 9pm and has been super busy doing “long recordings”.

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