Wait, Lauren Hollinger from The Bachelor is now on Let’s Marry Harry?

For those watching Netflix’s Let’s Marry Harry, Lauren Hollinger might look familiar to Bachelor nation. She’s now on Netflix’s new show about Harry Jowsey, Let’s Marry Harry, so let’s learn more about Lauren Hollinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hollinger (@laurenhollinger_)

Lauren was a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor. She competed against her younger sister Allison, who was also a contestant on the season hoping for a rose from Joey. Lauren had an iconic first impression too as she shotgunned a beer with Joey. Iconic.

However, now she’s moved onto a different dating show in hopes of finding love with a new connection: Harry Jowsey.

According to Tudum, she’s a registered nurse who currently lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’s a “true romantic with high standards for the person who has her heart.” When she’s not working, she’s squeezing in a pilates class. Or, she’s “doing absolutely nothing and watching TV in bed.” Honestly, that’s the dream.

She doesn’t plan on working forever though. Her most controversial relationship take is that “men should support women, and women shouldn’t work.”

After leaving The Bachelor during week two because her dad had recently passed away, she’s ready to get her feet back into the dating pool again. With such short time on The Bachelor, Lauren really never had a chance to explore a potential connection with Joey. Maybe this time will be different with Harry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Hollinger (@laurenhollinger_)

The 31 year old also keeps in contact with her former Bachelor contestants. On her Instagram post announcing her appearance on Let’s Marry Harry, multiple girls from The Bachelor commented their support.

Maria Georgas commented: “We will always want more Lauren,” and Joey’s now-fiancé Kelsey commented: “Omgggggg.” Her sister Allison commented: “ROUND TWO!!!!”

Like her entrance on the show, Lauren had an iconic exit from The Bachelor. After she told producers that she was self-eliminating, they gave her a cake from the earlier group date’s fake wedding reception. After taking a bite, she threw it on the floor, complaining that it wasn’t red velvet. While this seems extremely dramatic, she explained later that she was having a super emotional night. She was upset over her father’s recent passing, and the mock wedding reminded her that he wouldn’t be there for her real one.

Lauren’s already had some super iconic reality TV moments, so we’ll just have to see if she gives viewers anymore on Let’s Marry Harry.

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