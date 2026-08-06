Get to know Badly in Love’s newcomer Hazuki, who teaches people how to kick for a living

Badly in Love‘s newcomer Hazuki is leaving behind her kickboxing instructor career for a couple of weeks, to be on a Netflix show. Some people are undecided on whether they vibe with her, as she tries living with 10 other single people for 14 days. Yikes.

She currently works as a trainer at fitness centre TARGET2000, where she teaches children how to fight properly. Having spent time in a child guidance home during her youth, Hazuki was inspired to help young people when it comes to trying to defend themselves.

Hazuki spoke about guiding kids during their kickboxing journeys and wrote: “My beloved pupil, grade one. My first kickboxing competition. Lose. By the way, I’m on it too. Lose. Came down the ring crying, I welcomed him with a hug. Reflecting even as a teacher.”

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When she isn’t working at the gym, she’s focused on eating and making healthy recipes, hanging out with her friends, and working on her career. It looks like Hazuki just opened up a new sports bar, which offers karaoke, darts, food, drinks and a private function room.

She was born in Miyagi, and entered Badly in Love season two during episode three. Hizaki has already received backlash after she was talking to Bo and openly asked if she could see his usage marks, with him then responding that he actually smoked instead.

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Hazuki has two cute little fluffy dogs, who she usually takes out to restaurants with her. As for some of the other Badly in Love contestants, she’s more lowkey, as she has just over 1.4K followers and only a few posts, while some others are already influencers!

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