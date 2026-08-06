Where all the Badly in Love season one cast are now, including just one adorable couple

The Badly in Love cast are now living their best lives after season one, with season two now out on Netflix. There’s two adorable couples who ended up leaving the show in relationships, as well as several singletons who decided to stay friends with their suitors.

Baby and Tsu-chan

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Baby and Tsu-chan left as a couple after he interrupted another confession to choose Baby. They remain together and are happier than ever! “She’s a really good person, she knows who she is, and the more time we spend together, the more I like her,” he told Model Press.

Kiichen

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Kiichen is currently working as a fashion model, beauty and makeup instructor, and content creator, mainly focused on style and fashion. She is mostly known for her Gyaru fashion, and as a result, landed the cover of Egg magazine, but still appears to be very single.

Amo and Nisei

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Amo and Nisei are sadly no longer together and have been spotted traveling and sharing updates, such as visiting Kyoto. While neither has made a formal breakup announcement, it’s clear from the reunion that things are over. Ugh, I so thought these two were endgame.

Tekarin

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Tekarin lives on as the Badly in Love favourite. She is still working as a bar staff member and underground fighter in her early 20s, but has now taken up studying Korean. However, it looks like Tekarin is still single after Ten-ten and is mostly just focusing on her career.

Ten-ten

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Ten-ten works at the host bar, S PiDA, and is trying to keep his personal life private, despite going on a Netflix dating show. He is maintaining a quiet lifestyle, enjoying horse riding, as inspired by his father’s legacy as a jockey, and travelling to the countryside.

Yanboh

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Yanboh has been focusing on his music career. He’s grown to 56K followers on Instagram, having started out at just 7K following the show. He goes by the music name Young Boss, and is still single after he formed an early connection with Tekarin.

Otoha

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Otoha did change her makeup and styling, but also has noticeably grown in confidence and self-awareness. Otoha studies at a lingerie design school. To support herself and pay off student loans, she also works at a nightclub, but eventually wants to launch her own brand.

Tackle

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Tackle has changed careers and is now working as a bonsai artist. His own brand, Tradman’s Bonsai, even collaborated with the huge footwear brand, Vans, and is doing seriously well. So even though he still remains single, at least his career is thriving!

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