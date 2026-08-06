He’s an ‘honorary brother’ to him, so meet the confidant Sonny Henty on Let’s Marry Harry

Sonny Henty is one of the three confidants on Let’s Marry Harry, and is one of Harry Jowsey’s most trusted friends. They randomly became friends a few years ago, so who is Sonny on Let’s Marry Harry?

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Sonny is originally from London but is currently based in Los Angeles. He used to be a boxer, but now he models and works as an artist. Sonny also co-owns a luxury hair salon in Beverly Hills, Bomane, with his wife.

Sonny has been married to his wife, Andrea ‘Drea’ Henty for the past nine years. She’s a hair extension specialist, so it’s fitting that they own a hair salon together. They have one son together named Rocky and are expecting a baby girl soon.

According to Tudum, Sonny is one of Harry’s “most trusted friends.” They met thanks to a random seating assignment six years ago. Drea was hosting a dinner party and “Harry was attempting to fate a friend of ours, and I got stuck seated next to him.”

So, if they had never been sat together they never would’ve become such good friends. Harry is even the godfather to Sonny’s son, Rocky. That’s how deep their bond is.

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When it comes to helping Harry find love, “I care a lot about him and try to protect him from himself,” Sonny admits. He’s also hoping that this experience will “help Harry break old patterns and find someone who’s right for him.”

Sonny isn’t afraid to be brutally honest with Harry either. If Harry needs a reality check along the way, Sonny “won’t hesitate to give it.”

Sonny will play a crucial role in determining which lady out of the 20 contestants will be the right fit for Harry. He considers Sonny his “honorary brother” so Sonny has a lot riding on his role as a confidant.

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