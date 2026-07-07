Kelsey finally shares details of Vince Big Brother break up and where they stand now

Vince from Big Brother 27 sat down with his ex, Kelsey, to spill all the tea on their breakup after the whole Morgan situation, and where they stand now.

Last season of Big Brother US was chaotic, and a big part of that was Vince and Morgan’s on-screen “friendship”. Vince had talked about Kelsey, his girlfriend of the past seven years, but Big Brother viewers noticed him getting very close with Morgan.

Kelsey shared how she feels about what went down with Morgan and Vince

The two cuddled, lay under blankets together and spent a lot of time one-on-one. In the middle of all this, Kelsey unfollowed Vince on Instagram and made it clear she wasn’t okay with flirting being used as a tactic in the BB house.

Almost a year later, we finally have some closure and more information on how things really went down. In a new YouTube video shared by Vince, the exes went into the nitty-gritty of the break-up.

When asked if she’d forgiven Vince, Kelsey said: “I would say so. Yeah, because you know when it was happening, I was very confused, and I didn’t understand what was going on.”

She continued: “It’s something that I saw that like has nothing to do with me. And that it was something wrong, and more like, a journey that you had to go through that taught you something about yourself.”

She broke up with him shortly after the series

Kelsey also confirmed exactly when she broke up with him – after he got out of the Big Brother house, and they had a chance to talk alone.

“I told you after you got home that I loved you, I was going to be there for you because we were in some sh*t we’ve never never dealt with before,” she explained. “But that I was not your girlfriend at that time.”

Much later, they reconciled and are now on good terms. After the series, Morgan and Vince lost contact, and Vince is currently single.

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