Love on the Spectrum’s Connor just revealed his new girlfriend, and she’s a huge MAGA supporter

Connor and Georgie broke up last year whilst filming Love on the Spectrum, but he’s since hard launched his new girlfriend Sarah Siebert and not only is she shockingly blonde but she also appears to be MAGA.

Going off the huge ring she’s sporting in their video together, some viewers were wondering whether the two are already engaged, but Connor quickly put the rumours to rest, clarifying that they’re “just boyfriend & girlfriend and for now that’s good enough for us.”

Who is Connor’s new girlfriend, Sarah Siebert?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sarahsiebert (@sarahsiebert4204)



According to her Facebook, Sarah is 27 years old and just recently had her birthday on the 12th of March. Funnily enough not only is Connor also 27 but his birthday is on 17th March, meaning they’re only five days apart in age!

She also appears to be a Trump supporter and Republican

She was seen in a tagged picture helping to hand out flyers for Herschel Walker’s 2022 senate campaign, in which he pledged to “stop the Liberal agenda.” Whilst he lost his bid to join the senate he was announced to join Donald Trump’s team as an ambassador for the Bahamas.

In a Reddit thread, someone also posted a now deleted 2018 picture from her Instagram account which shows her festive sweater, with the words on it, “Make Christmas Great Again.” She’s also following Team Trump on Instagram.

Georgie has also since moved on with a new boyfriend too, revealing to Tudum that she’s now with her close friend Luke, who asked her to be his girlfriend a few months after the breakup. “I was flattered and obviously said yes. He’s been teaching me about football and basketball. He makes me laugh, and I make him laugh.”

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