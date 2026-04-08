Connor reveals he split up with Georgie over text during filming for Love on the Spectrum

He knew it was the 'only way he could ever be happy' but she 'didn't take it well'

We’ve slowly been getting more information from Connor about his off screen split with Georgie on Love on the Spectrum, which wasn’t filmed for privacy reasons.

And whilst Connor didn’t give huge details about he actually told Georgie he wanted to end their relationship, he’s opened up to Swooon about how it all went down.

Connor explained that he knew during the flight back he had to split up with her, telling himself that there was “no other option” and it was “the only way” he was “ever going to be happy.”

Upon returning to America, Connor quickly left the country again and traveled to Canada to film for a cameo in Brilliant Minds.

He recalled: “Funny story, I was in Canada at the time, working on the show Brilliant Minds,” he revealed. “I tried calling Georgie on the phone, [but] the words just got caught in my throat, so I told her over text instead. And, well, let’s just say she didn’t take it well.”

As for whether Connor is seeing someone new or has been on any dates after his Love on the Spectrum split from Georgie, he responded: “Not even one. Because I knew if I did, it would most likely lead to scandal. I’m a lot of things, but I’m neither reckless nor stupid.”

Connor opened up to People more about the reasons behind his split from Georgie duringthe show, sharing: “Firstly, this was the longest we spent with each other on a date. And well, I was just blown away by the fact I was in London.

“I mean, the last time I was there was just for one day and I barely got to see all the great landmarks, like Big Ben, Trafalgar Square, Piccadilly Circus and, of course, Buckingham Palace.

“But I noticed Georgie didn’t seem as hyped by this as I was. And well, that made me concerned. Anyone else would’ve thought themselves blessed to be here.”

He also told Tudum more about the reasons for their split, saying he started seeing “stark differences” between them that he could no longer ignore.

He revealed: “Dating and relationships can be difficult and complicated, and as you spend more time with a person, you may learn they are not the perfect match. It is important to take care of yourself and prioritize your own wants and needs for a true connection.”

But Connor also shared that he’s learnt a lot from his time with Georgie, saying: “I can be initially infatuated and attracted to someone at first. But a strong common ground that [a relationship] can be built on is so important for a sustainable future.”

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