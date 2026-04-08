This is the real reason there are so many shots of feet during Love on the Spectrum

Right, I don’t know if anyone else has noticed this, but there seems to be an unusual amount of feet shots during Love on the Spectrum. It’s not something that’s new either, and has been a feature viewers have been baffled with for a while.

However, the TikTok account Diversity in Neurodiversity, ran by Janella who was diagnosed with autism later in life, has revealed why she think there are so many seemingly random shots of feet in the show. And it actually makes a lot of sense!

She replied to someone who said they didn’t like the amount of feet shots included in the show, with Janella explaining: “What I think they were trying to do with this is showing moments of the cast stimming.

“But the fact that feet shots in media are in general just weird and how those shots can be really strange to people, they’re not going to get that that might be why they have so many feet shots this season. The moments that I remember them using feet shots is when the person is literally stimming, but again people watching the show won’t have that immediately in mind.”

Someone commented underneath her video, writing: “This is how I felt at first too, but that one scene of Pari on the bed in episode five lowkey changed my mind, that one just seemed unnecessary and weird IMO.”

Janella replied: “She was still stimming. when i saw that I actually related to her flexing her toes but yes still strange to show.”

So it does seem there is a reason behind the shots of the feet in order to better show how the cast members are feeling emotionally, but its perhaps something that should be better explained to viewers!

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