Who’s actually the richest on Perfect Match? All the couples ranked by their huge net worths

The latest batch of episodes of Perfect Match season four have just released, and there’s another layer nobody in the villa is openly talking about: Money.

Beyond the flirting and the strategic coupling, these contestants are also coming in with very different financial starting points, from established influencers who already know their brand value, to reality TV newcomers still figuring out how to turn screen time into rent money.

So, here’s a ranking of the Perfect Match season four matched couples, from lowest to highest estimated combined net worth.

5. Jimmy Sotos and Allison, £120K–£300K combined

This is the most “early days” financial pairing left in the villa. Jimmy Sotos is doing the heavy lifting here with his existing social media presence and sponsorship work, but even that sits in the fairly standard influencer bracket rather than anything high-end.

Allison is still building her post-show income, so most of the couple’s financial strength comes from one side. They’re visible, growing, and very online, but not yet at the level where reality fame has fully converted into long-term wealth.

4. DeMari Davis and Marissa George, £200K–£450K combined

This couple has strong Netflix recognition, but the money hasn’t fully caught up yet. DeMari Davis has more traction in the influencer space thanks to his previous reality TV exposure, while Marissa George is still expanding her post-Love Is Blind brand.

They’re slightly ahead of Jimmy Sotos and Allison, but still in that lower-to-mid tier where fame is clear, but monetisation is still catching up.

3. Jimmy Presnell and Ally Lewber, £300K–£700K combined

This is where things start to feel more financially stable. Jimmy Presnell has leaned into podcasting, influencer content, and reality TV visibility since Love Is Blind, and Ally Lewber brings Bravo-adjacent entertainment industry presence, which tends to translate into paid appearances and steady media income.

They’re not top-tier wealthy, but they do have multiple income streams, which puts them comfortably in the mid-range.

2. Yamen Sanders and Natalie Cruz, £400K–£800K combined

Yamen Sanders is one of the more consistently monetised personalities left in the villa, with fitness influencing, brand partnerships, and a solid social media presence doing most of the financial work.

Natalie Cruz adds additional reality TV visibility and growing influencer potential. This couple sits in the upper-middle tier, where income is fairly steady and driven by ongoing brand engagement rather than one-off fame spikes.

1. Dave Hand and Sophie Willett, ~£500K–£1.2M combined

At the top of the remaining couples is Dave Hand and Sophie Willett. Dave brings longer-term reality TV experience and a better understanding of how to sustain post-show income, while Sophie Willett has steadily built an influencer profile through UK reality TV exposure.

Together, they are the most financially established couple still standing, with the strongest combination of media longevity, brand potential, and existing income streams.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.