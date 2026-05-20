Um, Selling Sunset was going to be ‘cancelled’ until cast member finally agreed to return

Selling Sunset was allegedly on the brink of cancellation – until they managed to prise an OG cast member back. She left a while ago after a load of drama with her co-stars, but she couldn’t stay away for long, because it’s believed they offered her a hefty figure to return.

A lawyer called Theresa, who claims to have a source close to the show, has claimed: “It was going to get canceled unless she came back so they made it worth her while. It was either get cancelled, or convince Christine Quinn to come back. That’s the only reason why.”

Theresa wrote: “I’m Ivy League-educated, former Big Law litigator and collect facts like snacks. I’m the only lawyer on social media who accurately predicted each aspect of Judge Liman’s order and opinion dismissing 10 of 13 claims Blake raised against Justin Baldoni & Co.”

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Jason Oppenheim has previously said he’d be open to Christine coming back to The Oppenheim Group if it worked for the group and the wider decision-makers, per PEOPLE. Previously, Christine said the drama was starting to mess with her ability to do her job.

Christine left four years ago, and is reportedly no longer a licensed real estate agent. California Department of Real Estate records confirm her real estate license officially expired on May 25, 2024, but she has been running a crypto-focused real estate venture called RealOpen.

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Following her departure from the show and her subsequent divorce from her ex-husband, she relocated to Texas with her young son. She primarily focuses on raising her child, modelling, and brand ambassadorships – but will be returning with Heather Rae El Moussa.

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