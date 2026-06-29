It’s going to stir up some drama, so when will movie night happen for Love Island USA?

Casa Amor has just ended and with only a few more weeks of Love Island USA season eight left, we’re still waiting for movie night. It’s one of the messiest episodes of the whole season, so when is movie night going to happen on Love Island USA season two?

When will movie night happen?

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Fans are assuming it will be on Monday or Tuesday night’s episode. On Saturday, Aftersun co-hosts Tefi Pessoa and Ciara Miller asked fans to comment on the @loveislandusa Instagram for which clips to include for movie night.

They only gave fans 24 hours to drop suggestions on their Instagram story. So, producers should have had enough time by now to dig up the dirt.

Last season there wasn’t a movie night, and fans were livid. It’s one of the most anticipated episodes of the season. So I guess producers got the hint and decided to bring back the iconic episode.

They’re also switching things up this season by letting the fans choose the movie night clips. Usually fans don’t get a say, but this year it seems like fans are the most involved with the show than ever. While there were whisperings online of whether or not movie night would even happen this season, it’s a confirmed yes.

What even is movie night in Love Island USA?

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Movie night typically occurs shortly after Casa Amor, and the Islanders are divided into teams. They then answer romance-related trivia questions and the winning team gets to pick from a selection of clips from the season. So it’s a night where they basically watch what we’ve been watching all summer.

It exposes everything messy that’s happened. Secret conversations, shady comments, and unfaithful behaviour all come to light during movie night. Movie night leads to recouplings, new connections, and even friendship breakups. It’s intense.

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