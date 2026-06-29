Love Island USA’s Alannah makes apology video after she was kicked off for racial slur

Alannah Keyser has now made a huge apology video after an old video of her saying a racial slur was discovered. She was immediately kicked out of the Love Island USA villa, and has revealed the video that resurfaced of her was apparently taken six years ago.

In the video posted on June 28th, Alannah revealed that the language used is something she no longer uses today, saying plainly, “It’s no longer in my vocabulary” while apologising to those who were offended by her actions. She added that the show was edited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alannah keyser (@alannahkeyser)

She also said in the apology video, “Remember that reality tv is HEAVILY edited & my chats/kisses with the other boys were unfortunately not aired. The video cut but it’s always been in my nature to spread positivity and help others & I will continue to do so.”

Alannah said: “It is not in my character to discriminate against anybody. I do want to say directly that I do not support racism or discrimination of any kind and I never have. When I found out this was going round, it really broke my heart. I couldn’t do anything.”

It’s been confirmed Alannah will no longer appear on the show, and that her Casa Amor conversations were cut. The video showed her using the N-word while singing Roddy Ricch’s The Box, along with an alleged Instagram comment that included a racial slur.

@alannahkeyser remember that reality tv is HEAVILY edited & my chats/kisses with the other boys were unfortunately not aired ♬ original sound – alannah

She also liked a comment on the TikTok video that said: “Ok now address your intention’s with kc, corbin, and sincere during the heart rate challenge.” Another person commented on the same video, “oh they sent you home real quick😭😭,” which she liked.

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