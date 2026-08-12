They might be dating, so who is Amber’s new boyfriend Alex Smith after Let’s Marry Harry?

Amber Mozo might have a potential new boyfriend, Alex Smith, after getting married on Let’s Marry Harry, according to her Instagram highlights. She posted them together on July 2 and they might be dating, so who is Alex Smith?

Alex Smith is a 35 year old former professional surfer from Hawaii. He’s now an entrepreneur and travel content creator.

In an Instagram story she posted on July 2 to her highlight “🇪🇸”, it shows herself being carried into a private jet in the arms of a man who appears to be her new boyfriend. It’s from the back, so we unfortunately can’t see his face. It’s very much not Harry, though.

Alex has even potentially hard-launched Amber as well. On July 4, he posted a picture of the two of them climbing into a private jet. It seems that this is from the photo that Amber posted on her Instagram story just days before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Smith (@alexsmith_)

It appears that the couple went to Bali and then Spain together for a brand trip with Omertà.

Alex co-founded Omertà, which is a “private global membership network for entrepreneurs, athletes, creatives, and investors,” its website reads. Alex founded it alongside Jay Alvarez, the popular travel content creator and now entrepreneur.

The two appear to be long-term friends, as they’re both from Hawaii and are also major content creators. Jay Alvarez is also friends with Amber, as he’s been featured on her socials. So maybe Jay is the one who set the couple up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Smith (@alexsmith_)

Before his business ventures, according to his LinkedIn, he was a professional surfer with Rip Curl. Alex “worked with Rip Curl as a professional surfer, competing in the WSL World Qualifying Series, as well as being part of global marketing campaigns.” Impressive.

Alex then went on to “conceptualise and direct” a top surf entertainment blog called lastnamefirst.tv. He worked there from 2011 until 2015, when he was a photographer, video director, editor, designer, and more.

Alex is also a co-founder of The Sunrise Shack, a chain of health cafes located in Hawaii. He established this company alongside his brothers, Koa and Travis, and “the renowned professional surfer Koa Rothman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omertá (@omerta)

Founded in 2023, Omertá is his latest passion project and business. While it says that he’s based in Hawaii, he’s listed as working remotely for Omertá. Is this just a cover for travelling the world with his best friend Jay? Probably so.

“Being part of Omertá has changed the way I move through life,” Alex says on Omertá’s website. “Being around people who think differently, take risks, and live fully has challenged and inspired me. Jay set the tone from the beginning, and now it’s become a template for those who are seeking a life without limitation.”

It hasn’t been confirmed if Amber and Alex are actually dating, so we’ll just have to wait until the Let’s Marry Harry reunion for all the details on her current relationship status.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Amber Mozo and Alex Smith for comment.

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