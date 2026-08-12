Let’s Marry Harry star gets major backlash as old controversial MAGA posts resurface

A cast member from Let’s Marry Harry has come under fire for her old MAGA posts, and they’re pretty controversial. Back in January 2026, Sammy, one of 20 girls who got engaged to Harry Jowsey, essentially left up a post from January 2025 supporting Donald Trump.

She wrote: “life is amazing and Donald Trump is president 🥰🤍🇺🇸,” under a series of photos of her in a bikini, a video in the second slide of Trump being announced as the USA president on her TV, and of random shots of Sammy drinking wine and eating food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@sammygotay)

One Let’s Marry Harry viewer said: “Very surprised to see these still up on her instagram (comments off, obviously) – Also promoting peptides in her ‘things worth the money’ video. Definitely a bummer, I felt a lot of empathy for her while she was on the show.

“But not as much anymore. Maybe this is why some of the girls weren’t feeling super tight with her in the house.” There’s also a photo of her wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ red hat, which has suddenly resurfaced following the finale of Let’s Marry Harry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@sammygotay)

Someone else reacted: “That’s really bold and clear and cannot even be misconstrued in any way, she MAGA.” Sammy was also tagged in her cousin’s photo that reads: “TRUMP 2020. Because I kinda like freedom and s***. I support Trump and I will not apologise for it.”

She’s also getting backlash for promoting peptides in her ‘things that are worth your money’ video, which are well-known for aiding weight loss. Basically, Sammy isn’t afraid to say her true thoughts and feelings, because she also chimed in on drama with Juliana.

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