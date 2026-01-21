Members Only: Palm Beach cast members ‘mortified’ after Gale ‘vaped’ in front of Donald Trump

Members Only: Palm Beach is basically a sunshine-soaked masterclass in Palm Beach social currency: who’s in, who’s out, and who can name-drop Mar-a-Lago with the straightest face.

But off-screen (and allegedly way off-protocol), cast members Gale Brophy and Taja Abitbol have found themselves at the centre of a story that’s equal parts etiquette nightmare and reality TV gold.

One involves a birthday party, a surprise presidential appearance, and a vape situation that left people clutching their pearls. The other? A party exit that turned into its own mini scandal.

Taja was ‘mortified’ by Gale ‘vaping’

According to Taja Abitbol, the incident went down at Rosalyn Yellin’s birthday party at Mar-a-Lago, the same club the show treats like a glittering North Star of Palm Beach status.

Taja told Decider that when Donald Trump walked into the club, Rosalyn and Ro-Mina Ustayev asked to take photos with him, and he agreed.

But Taja says the mood shifted when she and castmate Maria Cozamanis were sitting on a sofa, ready to head out, and Gale Brophy allegedly started approaching Trump while vaping, saying something along the lines of, “Do you remember me?” Taja claims Secret Service told Gale to sit down, yet she continued to move toward him, leading Taja to sum it up with one word: mortified.

Newsweek also reported Taja’s version of events, describing it as an embarrassing moment where Gale was allegedly pushed back by the Secret Service after approaching Trump.

And here’s where the story gets extra “Palm Beach”: Gale’s whole on-show persona is tied to her status and connections.

Newsweek notes she’s claimed a long history with the Trump family, including saying she bid against Trump for Mar-a-Lago and was close with Ivana Trump.

Gale reportedly disputed the idea that Trump didn’t recognise her and shared a recommendation letter from 2008 to support that they’d known each other for years.

Gale was allegedly asked to leave Taja’s party

As if a Mar-a-Lago etiquette spiral wasn’t enough, the drama reportedly followed the cast back into party season.

Reality Tea reported that at a premiere-party event, an eyewitness, named Jean-Claude Langerholc, claimed Taja asked Gale to leave, and that a security guard escorted her out, something he said left Gale “shocked.”

The eyewitness also framed it as a power move, alleging “jealousy” on Taja’s side and suggesting she was trying to ice Gale out, Housewives-style.

Speaking to TMZ in January 2026, Gale also told her version of events. She said she was “manhandled” out of the party and believes that Taja is “jealous” of her, calling her co-star an “injectionist whose partner didn’t even marry her.”

