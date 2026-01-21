A Drag Race star just waded into the Cole Walliser Glambot drama, and it’s getting messier

I don’t know about you, but I truly cannot escape the drama surrounding Glambot operator Cole Walliser. Side note, but between the Beckham drama, the new Queer Eye feud and now this, I truly think it’s one of the best week’s we’ve ever had for celebrity gossip.

In case you need a quick refresher on all the drama surrounding him, it first kicked off when people thought that J-Lo had snubbed him at The Golden Globes.

Cole quickly addressed the video, and defended J-Lo, saying: “Anybody that stops, I already like you because you’re taking the time to do this thing. Some people are chatty at work, some people are not so chatty at work.”

He continued: “I’ve never felt that people are rude to me in that moment. Even with J-Lo, I didn’t take it personally, it didn’t feel rude in that moment.”

The drama went from bad to worse when someone shared their alleged previous experiences with trying to hire Cole Walliser and his Glambot for an event. One lady, Yinka Animashaun, shared alleged emails between herself and Cole from 2019.

jlo sensed a spirit more evil than hers and was speechless. https://t.co/jcgU1Q725r — Preto Don (@DonTheCreator_) January 20, 2026



The emails appear to show that Cole was insinuating that Yinka wouldn’t be able to afford him.

Cole allegedly responded to her: “Thanks for reaching out! Just so you are aware, the GlamBOT is a camera system and personnel used by a network television station for one of the year’s biggest red carpets. It is not cheap. If you feel like something like this might be within your budget range, then I am happy to discuss further.”

Yinka replied: “Yeah, I just assumed it was very pricy since it’s featured at the Oscars.” Cole then allegedly replied: “I don’t see how you could be since I didn’t say how much it was and could be between $10,000 and $1,000,000.”

And now the ladies of Drag Race have entered into the drama with Morphine tweeting about an alleged experience with Cole.

no shade he paid me and the others girls dust when we did our glambot at the emmy’s lmao I guess cause we weren’t famous enough for him https://t.co/5iXDQIlLFn — MORPHINE 👻 (@morphinelovemua) January 21, 2026



She wrote: “No shade he paid me and the others girls dust when we did our Glambot at the Emmy’s, lmao I guess cause we weren’t famous enough for him.” Yikes.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Cole Walliser for comment.

