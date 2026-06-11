Sean breaks his silence after getting third degree burns while filming Outlast: The Jungle

Sean fainted face-first into boiling water during Outlast: The Jungle, and he’s now broken his silence on those third degree burns he suffered from. The terrifying moment happened during season eight, but we can confirm he’s okay and spoken about that incident.

Loads of viewers are now asking him what happened, and he has finally gave us some insight into how he felt about having to leave. He was rushed to hospital after the incident. He said, “Wish I had made it further but there’s always hope for a second chance! 🫡🙏🏽”

The team was boiling water for drinking, which splashed all over his face and limbs. The medical team was immediately called in because he was in bad shape, and although his teammates had managed to get him into cold water, his skin had started to peel already.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Jacobs MS CSCS | Strength • Movement • Longevity (@seanjacobs901)

Sean was conscious by that point, but he suffered second/third-degree burns on at least 25 per cent of his body, so he had to be evacuated to a nearby hospital. He was treated there for a few weeks until he recovered enough to go back home to his wife and family.

Looking at Sean’s Instagram page, he appears to still have permanent burns on his left leg, but his face and other limbs appear to be healed. There’s also a photo on his wife’s socials, which show her holding his hand as he left hospital with his leg in a bandaged cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Elizabeth Mahoney Jacobs (@lj_fit22)

In the same carousel, she showed a photo of Sean with a bandage around his head. And despite his injury, Sean describes Outlast: The Jungle as “a legendary experience he’ll be talking about for decades,” having gained over 20lbs to “weather the storm” in preparation.

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