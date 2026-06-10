Omfg, four of the Outlast: The Jungle cast have legit been on TV before

We don’t know yet how good the cast of Outlast: The Jungle are at survival skills. But they definitely have a talent for getting on TV shows. Four of the cast have legit been on TV before Outlast: The Jungle.

Sarah Awad

Sarah is only 25, but she’s lived a thousand lives. She used to be a rugby player, then launched herself as a singer-songwriter. Sarah somehow managed to fit in a stint on reality TV, as well. She was featured in season two of Squid Game: The Challenge in 2025.

Sarah was eliminated alongside 226 other players during The Count, the very first game of that season.

Abby Chu

32-year-old Abby’s hobbies include diving, martial arts, rock climbing and wrangling alligators. These are handy skills for this sort of reality TV show contest – so it’s not a shock she’s been on one before.

Abby was in season two of Netflix‘s Squid Game: The Challenge. Yup, another one! She competed as Player 045. Abby didn’t last for very long, though. She crashed out during the Six-Legged Pentathlon in the first episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abby Chu (@achuchu22)

Nikki Hru

Nikki has already been in several shows. Her main occupation is boxing. She is the former Misfits LW Champ, and her matches have been broadcast on Dazn.

Nikki also works as an actor. She’s been in several short films and micro-dramas, mostly on ReelShort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (its roo, like kangaroo) (@nikkihru)

Her credentials include roles in Tutoring My Rival Boy, “Ride or Lie: Falling for the Racing Kingpin in Disguise, and something called Barely Love: A Bear Mauling Love Story Musical. I’m not sure if I want to learn any more about that one.

Wes Saunders

Once upon a time, Wes played in the NFL. He was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers during 2011 and 2012, then the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2014. You might have seen him running about a field on TV.

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