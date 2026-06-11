The real-life jobs of the Love Island USA S8 cast, according to their braggy LinkedIn pages

The Love Island USA season eight cast are dealing pretty terribly with minor inconveniences within the villa. How do these people cope in the real world? What do they actually do for work? If you’re feeling nosy, then here’s a rundown of the Love Island USA cast’s actual jobs, according to their own cringy LinkedIn profiles.

Kenzie Annis

Kenzie was a student at Kennesaw State University until very recently. She graduated from nursing school just two weeks before Love Island USA kicked off. Woah, what a year!

Aniya Harvey

Aniya’s LinkedIn profile is exceptionally detailed. There’s a lengthy bio in fluent LinkedInese, with sentences such as: “Passionate about helping individuals and businesses protect their future through tailored solutions, I am eager to bring energy, adaptability, and a commitment to continuous learning to an established insurance agency.” Sure.

So, Aniya has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Florida Atlantic University. While she was a student, she played lots of volleyball and did marketing for the athletics team. Since 2018, she’s worked for her famous footballer dad’s non-profit organisation. Aniya is now the “Southwest Regional Marketing Lead” at the Reconstructing Youth Foundation.

Beatriz Hatz

I’m afraid Beatriz’s LinkedIn isn’t especially juicy. The page says she is an athlete who competed at the Paralympics twice, and won a bronze medal in the long jump (which we already knew).

Corbin Mims

Corbin is only 22, but he already runs a business. While he was still studying marketing at Stetson University, he co-founded Caicos Exclusive. That’s a luxury holiday rental business, for fancy villas in the Turks and Caicos Islands. According to Corbin’s own LinkedIn, his “key duties include managing bookings, coordinating check-ins and check-outs, overseeing housekeeping and maintenance, and ensuring the property remains in top condition.”

When Corbin was a student, he also completed a video producer internship, worked as a beach attendant, and was the receptionist at a gym.

Sincere Rhea

Sincere is only 25, but he’s packed a lot in. He signed up for communication and media studies at Penn State University, then finished off his bachelor’s degree at the University of Miami. Sincere is currently working towards a graduate certificate in sports studies from Texas Tech University. His LinkedIn touches on his success at athletics at college.

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