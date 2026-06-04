She’s a nepo baby, so here’s everything you need to know about Love Island USA’s Aniya Harvey

Oh look, another nepo baby is on Love Island. Aniya does have a super famous dad, but she’s also a university grad, and a volleyball player, and a non-profit worker. Woah, how does she pack it all in? Here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island USA 2026 contestant Aniya Harvey.

Aniya from Love Island is 23

This Love Island girlie is from Tyrone in Georgia. Aniya graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 2020.

Yup, Aniya has a super famous dad

She’s the daughter of the (former) professional basketball player Donnell Harvey. He played in the NBA for six different teams across five years, from 2000 to 2005. Donnell Harvey then played for various teams in Greece, Turkey, Italy, Puerto Rico, Bosnia and China.

In 2013, he quit the Philippine team TNT Tropang 5G and returned to the US after his three children were involved in a car accident. His agent told InterAKTV at the time: “His family is out of danger, however, his kids need him now because of the trauma.” Donnell officially retired from professional basketball in 2014.

She does have a degree

Aniya graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. When she was a student, she played lots of volleyball and did marketing for the uni’s athletics team. She’s currently studying to become an insurance agent.

Aniya works for her dad’s organisation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aniya (@aniyaharvey02)

Her dad Donnell Harvey started a non-profit called the Reconstructing Youth Foundation. The organisation runs afterschool activities and events to “uplift and empower our youth” in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Aniya has helped with the organisation since 2018 by making content for the social media accounts and website. She’s now the “Southwest regional marketing lead”.

She has vibey socials for you to follow

If you’re still nosy, Aniya does have social media accounts for you to peruse. Here’s her Instagram and her TikTok.

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