Here’s who Love Island USA’s Gabriel Vasconcelos is, as his role was changed last-minute

There was drama involving Gabriel Vasconcelos before Love Island even started. Basically, Gabriel was announced as part of the cast. However, no intro video about him was posted on Love Island USA’s Insta, and you couldn’t vote for him on the app. Ooh, mysterious.

Rumours circulated that he’d been axed from the show. However, it now seems that the producers switched up Gabriel’s role from an OG Islander to a bombshell. After another Islander called Vasana Montgomery was cut from the show at the eleventh hour, the numbers of men and women were uneven. Making Gabriel a bombshell sorts out this hitch.

So, who even is this Gabriel guy? What should we expect from the first male bombshell on Love Island this year? Here’s all you need to know.

Gabriel is an actual model

Gabriel from Love Island is 26 years old. He hails from Rio de Janerio, but now splits his time between there and Miami. Gabriel also travels a lot for work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)

He is represented by Crawford Models. He’s done work for Nike, Reebok and the jewellery brand Age of Stones. Gabriel was also in Philipp Plein’s Runway Show at Miami Fashion Week in 2024. Woah, no wonder he knew how to make an entrance into the villa.

He’s also a DJ?!

Gabriel seems to worked as a DJ in Miami. You can listen to his music on SoundCloud, if you feel so inclined.

Yes, Gabriel has social media for you to follow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GABRIEL VASCONCELOS (@gvasconcelosv)

If you fancy keeping up with the new batch of Islanders via Instagram, here’s his profile.

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