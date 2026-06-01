Vasana Montgomery axed from Love Island USA following resurfaced clip of her saying racial slur

This is the second time in a row this has happened on the show

Love Island USA cast member Vasana Montgomery has been axed from Love Island USA just days before its set to air. The news came just two days after the season eight cast was officially announced, with a video of her seemingly using a racial slur was shared online.

In the video, she’s shown using the n-word on two different occasions. In one, she says, “knock knock n****” whilst playing a shooting game at an arcade. In the other she’s rapping along to a song whilst using it. Both videos were posted to private accounts prior to the cast announcement, so Peacock would not have been able to view them during the casting or vetting process afterwards.

Vasana Montgomery was 25 and from Beaverton, with her explaining in her Love Island USA promorional video: “I think I am the full package. I own a business; I live alone; I have a dog. If you were to ask my friends what my type is, they’d show you the world map.”

It is unknown whether filming in the villa had already started when she was removed or if they will bring in another female cast member to replace her, otherwise there will be an uneven number of women in the villa.

This is the third time in a row someone has left the villa for using a racial slur, with both Yulissa Escobar and Cierra Ortega either being removed or voluntarily exiting for the same reasons last year.

In a screenshot of Cierra’s Instagram story, posted to Reddit, she wrote: “Botox isn’t for everyone but I love it for me!!!

“I am incredibly expressive with my face and I catch myself frowning for no reason throughout the day when I’m focusing on something or thinking too hard lol.

“I can also be a little ch*nky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look. This is not me encouraging but moreso sharing.”

Yulissa was caught saying the n-word three times in a November 2024 podcast, just days before she walked into the Love Island USA villa.

She is seen saying in the shocking viral video that went round, “Are you that n**** that controls what she wears?” and, in a separate video in a podcast, is heard saying, “I’m not perfect, now I’m f***ing my n****, he’s my n*****.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.