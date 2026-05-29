Meet Calabasas Confidential’s super vibey Suede Brooks, Drake yacht guest turned Netflix star

She used to be an LA YouTuber

When people think of Calabasas, they usually think of the Kardashians, but Netflix’s new reality show Calabasas Confidential is here to prove there’s an entire next generation of rich, messy and extremely online socialites ready to inherit the throne.

One of the breakout names is Suede Brooks, the influencer, former YouTuber and certified yacht girl-adjacent icon who somehow has links to Drake, Kid Cudi and Scott Disick before the age of 26.

Suede, 25, joins the cast of Calabasas Confidential alongside a collection of nepo babies and aspiring influencers, including the children of Scottie and Larsa Pippen, Master P and Bret Michaels.

Unlike some of the cast, Suede didn’t just appear out of nowhere. She actually started out on YouTube over a decade ago after being bullied at school. Suede was a Las Vegas kid who says she turned to YouTube at 12 years old as a coping mechanism after dealing with “extreme bullying” in school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUEDE (@suedebrooks)

She launched her self-titled YouTube channel back in 2013 and built an audience posting makeup tutorials, travel vlogs, GRWM-style videos and lifestyle content. Her channel now has more than 330,000 subscribers, while her Instagram following has ballooned to 1.7 million.

According to her Netflix bio, Suede loves “hot-girl trips to the South of France” and “a sexy fling for a month in Amsterdam”.

Her dating history is equally huge. Suede has previously dated Kid Cudi, was spotted hanging around with Scott Disick, and was famously photographed aboard Drake’s yacht in Saint-Tropez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUEDE (@suedebrooks)

While some reality stars pretend they hate drama before immediately throwing wine across a dinner table, Suede is at least upfront about who she is.

“I’m the one people call when they want the real answer,” she says. “Even if they don’t like the truth.”

Outside of influencer life, Suede comes from a creative family. Her parents, Lisa and Steven Brooks, owned a Las Vegas salon called Diva Studio, while her siblings also work in creative industries; her brother Blaze is a graphic designer and her sister India Rae is a blogger. Her dad sadly passed away in 2021.

Now, Suede’s estimated net worth reportedly sits around $1.2 million thanks to social media deals, modelling work and brand partnerships.

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