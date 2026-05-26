All the signs that Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh have split up after Desi Bling

Dyuti Parruck and Iryna Kinakh had some serious marital issues during Desi Bling, and whilst the definitive outcome of their relationship wasn’t revealed, it does look like they could have split up after the show.

During the most recent season the two had a lot of issued in their relationship, with the pair even revealing that they had actually started legal proceedings to divorce each other in 2024. Iryna admitted to her friends that she felt she was financially dependent on Dyuti, and felt like she was unable to leave him.

During the final episodes Dyuti handed Iryna divorce papers that he’d signed and told her that she would either need to start therapy or they would move forward with getting a divorce. But from some clues on their socials, it does look like they’re at least spending some time apart from each other.

Her last post with just him was one year ago, and his was over a year ago



The last picture Iryna posted of just the two of them was on a red carpet, and his was a professional photoshoot with the family. Since then the two have appeared on each other’s Instagram’s but only in birthday celebrations for their children, in which Dyuti and Iryna seem to be keeping their distance from each other.

Dyuti Parruck did post some pictures with Iryna Kinakh just this week, but they were from BTS of filming Desi Bling which was filmed last year, and the lack of any current pictures does hint they’ve split.

No mention of each other in their birthday posts



Iryna celebrated her 30th birthday in February and Dyuti last year, but neither of them included the other at all in any of their pictures. Iryna seemed to take time to reflect in her caption, writing: “Realigned priorities. I’m not chasing — I’m choosing. Peace feels better than pressure. Growth feels better than proving.”

No joint pictures on their children’s Instagram account

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate & Dany (@kate_and_dany)



Their children obviously have their very own Instagram account, but the majority of the recent posts on there have featured Dyuti and Iryna seemingly spending time with the kids separately. Dyuti recently posted pictures of himself and the children going away on holiday together, with Iryna appearing noticeably absent from the trip.

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