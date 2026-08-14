Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she had a ‘terrifying surgery’ while pregnant with son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the “terrifying surgery” she had while pregnant with her son Rocky in her husband Travis Barker’s new documentary, Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear.

Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, has a new documentary out called Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear. In it, she opened up about a scary moment during her pregnancy with their first child together.

After sadly having a miscarriage in August 2021, just six months into them dating, Kourtney got pregnant again in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In true Kardashian fashion, she announced her second pregnancy with Travis in the most iconic way possible. While at Travis’ Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, she held up a sign reading: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Because of Travis’ “trauma,” he was “really worried about the whole pregnancy,” she explained in the documentary.

Then, seven months into her pregnancy, she scarily discovered that the baby’s lungs were filling with fluid. Travis was on tour in Europe, and Kourtney needed “urgent fetal surgery” to drain it.

Kourtney opened up about the operation and said that “It was terrifying going in for the surgery.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Travis ended up cancelling four shows and “came and laid with me in the hospital,” Kourtney said. He “made sure everything was OK.”

Despite this scary surgery, their son, Rocky Thirteen, was born on November 1, 2023. Rocky is their first child together and joined their family of eight, turning it into a happy family of nine.

Kourtney shares Reign Aston, Mason Dash, and Penelope Scotland with her ex Scott Disick. Travis is a father to his two children, Landon and Alabama, and stepfather Atiana, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. While their other kids have been in the spotlight for most of their lives, they’ve kept Rocky out of public life.

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