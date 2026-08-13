The shocking reason Let’s Marry Harry girls are saying whatever they want after the show

Let’s Marry Harry cast members have been saying exactly what they want after the show wrapped, and there’s actually a reason for it. We have Harry Jowsey himself to thank for allowing this to happen, because it’s not exactly like the girls have stayed tight-lipped.

He told SiriusXM: “I was like, ‘I don’t know your last name. We don’t know each other,’ so it’s very interesting seeing that happening. But again, it’s fine ‘cause I was told before the show came out, told all the girls if you ever want to speak about anything, just do it.”

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“Whether it’s at my expense or not, it’s all good, but I didn’t think they were actually going to do it,” Harry added. Since the show wrapped, there’s been tons of digs at Harry, from him being the “world’s biggest red flag” to accusing him of manipulating them.

That’s why Harry was prepared for the digs that came out about him. He said, “That’s the thing too and I was thinking about it. My friends are like “Oh, do you care?” I was like, “It’s hard for me to care ‘cause we didn’t even know,'” adding they “had the best experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey) “You got the best friends now. It seems fine. Stakes were low if you’re the first people to go. So like who cares?” Harry added. Even Amber Mozo, who married the man, claimed he was “stupid and stressful to date” during the show, while it looks like they’ve now split. Harry even made a video on Instagram with the caption, “Like who are you 😂 we don’t even know each other #letsmarryharry.” People think he’s mostly talking about Juliana, who has been revealing intimacy secrets about Harry and Abby, who was in the final five.

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