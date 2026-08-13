Wait, is this evidence Amber and Harry knew each other before Let’s Marry Harry?!

As if this was two years before the show came out

Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo seemingly got to know each other on Let’s Marry Harry, along with 18 other fiancees of his. However, there’s now a theory they planned it all and somehow were in each other’s social circles, so this could mean the whole show was totally false.

Rewind to January 2024: Harry is really close friends with Tana Mongeau, who shared a photo with Amber on the beach that same month. And not only was this just over a year before filming began (almost two years), Harry’s Instagram page actually liked the post!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tana mongeau (@tanamongeau)

The post was captioned: “bad girls go to Hawaii.” Another weird sign is that Tana was in attendance at their wedding, meaning it would have been quite the revelation that she was very close to both the bride and groom. I mean, what side was she supposed to sit on?!

A Reddit user wrote: “Makoa Ho is a good friend of Tana Mongeau (who is in Harry’s social circle) and is Amber’s best friend who comes to the wedding. Tana/Makoa/Amber are frequently traveling between Hawaii and LA. Tana and her whole friend group follow Amber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ambermozophoto

“We already knew, but confirmation that the show is a sham. Harry and Amber already knew each other and had the understanding they were clout chasing,” the person alleged. And to be honest, this is genuinely a clues-driven theory, but then there are some loopholes.

It doesn’t totally line up with how Amber was going through a break-up in early 2025, and her claims that she was reached out to for the show through a casting agent, thanks to a photo she posted in Bali in that same year. But, Makoa and Amber went to high school together.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Amber and Harry for comment.

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