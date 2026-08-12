Everything Dannelle Davidson has been up to since getting rejected on Let’s Marry Harry

Dannelle was rejected by Harry Jowsey just before her potential wedding on Let’s Marry Harry. He decided to tie the knot with Amber Mozo instead and left Danelle almost quite literally at the altar. So, what has Danelle been up to since Let’s Marry Harry?

Let’s Marry Harry filming wrapped back in the late summer/fall of 2025, so she’s had almost an entire year to live her life out of the spotlight before the show aired.

Dannelle’s kept busy with her job in the Las Vegas nightlife scene since last year. She’s continued working as a cocktail waitress at LIV nightclub and has moved over to LIV’s beach club for the summer season.

She’s also linked to LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and she’s signed with MMG management as a model and fashion influencer.

Danelle landed a campaign with Yasmin Swimwear, a Las Vegas boutique brand known for its made-to-order swimwear designs.

She now works with a creator agency and regularly posts clothing hauls to her Instagram and TikTok.

Outside of work, Danelle’s lifestyle content shows a pretty relatable side. She tries new restaurants and matcha spots, goes to pilates classes, and gives skincare and makeup advice.

As for all of the drama that’s occurred since the show aired, Danelle’s rejection has been centre stage. Danelle has claimed she didn’t seem to care that Harry slept with Amber, but was almost blindsided when it came to thinking he wouldn’t choose Amber.

Dannelle told Tudum that after their conversation she’d just assumed that Harry wasn’t ready for marriage, recalling: “If he’s not marrying me today, he’s not getting married.”

It was only later that she realised he was actually getting married to Amber, as she worked it out with her friends and family who happened to be staying at the same hotel as all of Amber’s family. She explained: “It was pretty easy to figure out that everyone was on their way to the wedding. I didn’t sleep that whole night. I was up till 4:00 a.m.”

As for where she stands with Amber after not being picked by Harry, the two seem to be on good terms. While neither of them follows Harry, and he doesn’t follow them back, they actually both follow each other and have been sharing pictures together from their on-screen trip to Las Vegas, so it’s all good.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.