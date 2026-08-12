All the evidence on where Amber and Dannelle stand with each other after Let’s Marry Harry

Amber Mozo and Dannelle Davidson were both hoping Harry Jowsey would marry them, and obviously, he could only pick one to tie the knot with on Let’s Marry Harry. So, where exactly do the two finalists stand with each other? It must be pretty awkward, surely!

Despite all of the tension, Amber and Dannelle seem to be on good terms. While neither of them follow Harry, and he doesn’t follow them back, they actually both follow each other and have been sharing pictures together from their on-screen trip to Las Vegas, so it’s all good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER MOZO (@ambermozo)

They both came into the experiment unknown to one another, so it’s not like they had a loyalty they had to stick to. Dannelle wasn’t even mad at Amber for sleeping with Harry, saying she “could care less” and understands why she told him not to say anything.

However, I don’t think they’re actually besties or anything, because they haven’t been supporting each other in the Instagram comments. Dannelle has grown close to Debra Lee and Emma, while Amber is closer to Sam and Abby, by the looks of things on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dannelle Davidson 💕 (@dannelle_davidson)

Spoiler alert! But Dannelle obviously wouldn’t really want to remain friends with Amber if she’d stayed with Harry, and Reality Steve alleged that they’d broken up earlier this year. She also joked about having to share Harry with 19 other girls, saying, “Sharing is caring.”

While Amber has been quite angry towards Harry, Dannelle hasn’t really slammed him online. Dannelle admitted that “once real feelings got involved, it became way more emotionally intense than I ever expected,” before both Amber and Harry left her in her wedding dress.

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